City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. City had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 38.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.88. City has a 52 week low of $71.61 and a 52 week high of $86.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.17%.

In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $147,241.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $393,970.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $404,404.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,048.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $147,241.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $393,970.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,660 shares of company stock valued at $692,446 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in City by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in City by 7.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in City by 80.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in City in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in City by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

