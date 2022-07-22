Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25.

