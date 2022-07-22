Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6,849.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

