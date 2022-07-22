Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,390,000.

iShares US Financials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $91.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.10.

About iShares US Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

