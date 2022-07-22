Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $182.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $192.84. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $123,266.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $123,266.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,960 shares of company stock worth $2,233,523. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.