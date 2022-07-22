Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDGL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.21. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $105.93.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

