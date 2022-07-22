Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after buying an additional 1,021,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $410,390,000 after buying an additional 343,751 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $409,015,000 after buying an additional 162,490 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,197,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,969,000 after buying an additional 646,194 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,421,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $223,112,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ WDC opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.95. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

