Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,682,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,627,000 after buying an additional 981,413 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,864 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Invitae by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,820,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,332,000 after purchasing an additional 977,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,537,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,012,000 after buying an additional 219,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Invitae from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

In other Invitae news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 518,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,989.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $28,026.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,735.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 518,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,989.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $303,038. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NVTA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,729,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.03. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

