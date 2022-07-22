Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 143,431 shares worth $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.51. 99,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,783. The company has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average is $112.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.05). Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

