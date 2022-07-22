Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.70 Million Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. First Trust Water ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of First Trust Water ETF worth $10,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,179,000 after buying an additional 134,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,291,000 after purchasing an additional 72,890 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,753 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 52,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,002,000 after acquiring an additional 35,960 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,817. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $95.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.19.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

