Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.15 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.85. 68,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,620. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.47. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

