Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $159,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,476. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.