Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the period. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.40% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $16,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.44. 2,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,238. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.92 and a twelve month high of $100.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day moving average of $88.88.

