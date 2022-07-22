Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,576. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

