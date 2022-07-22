Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys 178 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.04.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
