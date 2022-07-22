Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys 178 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.04.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.