Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,088,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.