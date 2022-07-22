Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APA. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in APA by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in APA by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,969,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $33.29 on Friday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. APA’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. APA’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of APA from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

