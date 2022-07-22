Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after buying an additional 1,165,745 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,854,000 after buying an additional 657,431 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $18,223,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,450,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,824,000 after buying an additional 238,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 168,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

MMP stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.07. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

