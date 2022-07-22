Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,982,000 after buying an additional 1,395,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,025,000 after purchasing an additional 404,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,307,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,904,000 after acquiring an additional 119,561 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,142,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,430,000 after acquiring an additional 285,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

