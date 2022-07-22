Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 14.9% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 12.3% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 9,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 47.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.57.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $227.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.99. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $298.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

