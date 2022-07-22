Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,828,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,775,000 after buying an additional 1,768,949 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,889,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,505,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $490,405,000 after buying an additional 880,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after buying an additional 766,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PAA opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.79.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

