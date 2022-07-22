Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 295 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

ONEOK Stock Performance

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

