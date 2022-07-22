CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,203,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CME Group by 88,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CME Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in CME Group by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,723,000 after purchasing an additional 434,699 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $205.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.46. The stock has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.27.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

