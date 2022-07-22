Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Shares Up 0.3%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 50.60 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 50.17 ($0.60). 543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.60).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 48.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.86. The company has a market cap of £229.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of €0.56 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.