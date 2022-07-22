CoinLoan Price Tops $19.03 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One CoinLoan coin can now be bought for approximately $19.03 or 0.00083455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a market cap of $37.10 million and approximately $295,454.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016430 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001815 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00032407 BTC.
About CoinLoan
CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io.
