Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 11.06%.
Shares of CBAN traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13.
Several brokerages recently commented on CBAN. StockNews.com began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.
Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
