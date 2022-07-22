Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Shares of CBAN traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CBAN. StockNews.com began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter worth $227,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

