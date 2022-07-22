Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.
Shares of COLB stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 28,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,659. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.67.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 22.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 92.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 37.8% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
