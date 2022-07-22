Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,669,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,045 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Comcast were worth $124,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,241,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.