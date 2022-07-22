Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

NYSE CMA traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average is $86.33. Comerica has a 52-week low of $66.36 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

