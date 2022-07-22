Comfort Systems USA (FIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $885.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.60 million. On average, analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $91.00. 1,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,215. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 9.98%.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,431,000 after buying an additional 32,264 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after buying an additional 38,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 420,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,464,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,260,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

