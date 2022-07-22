Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.71. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Commercial National Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.