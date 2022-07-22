Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €11.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.11) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.07) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($12.12) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.08) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($8.59) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.60 ($8.69) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €6.65 ($6.72) on Monday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €5.01 ($5.06) and a 12-month high of €9.51 ($9.61). The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion and a PE ratio of 18.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of €7.21 and a 200-day moving average of €7.22.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

