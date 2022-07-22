Comparing DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) & Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of DTE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DTE Energy and Brookfield Renewable’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy $14.96 billion 1.60 $907.00 million $4.65 26.62 Brookfield Renewable $4.10 billion 1.60 $946.00 million ($0.62) -61.29

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DTE Energy. Brookfield Renewable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DTE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

DTE Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. DTE Energy pays out 76.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Renewable pays out -206.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DTE Energy and Brookfield Renewable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy 0 3 7 0 2.70 Brookfield Renewable 0 0 1 0 3.00

DTE Energy currently has a consensus target price of $132.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.62%. Brookfield Renewable has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.79%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than DTE Energy.

Profitability

This table compares DTE Energy and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy 5.59% 13.58% 3.11% Brookfield Renewable -6.22% -2.08% -0.65%

Volatility and Risk

DTE Energy has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DTE Energy beats Brookfield Renewable on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 698 distribution substations and 449,800 line transformers. The company's Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Michigan; and sells storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 20,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,304,000 service pipelines; and 1,305,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The company's Power and Industrial Projects segment offers metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam and chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. Its Energy Trading segment engages in power, natural gas, and environmental marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

