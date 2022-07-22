Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Rating Reiterated by MKM Partners

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at MKM Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $11.50 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential downside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

CRK stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 571,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

