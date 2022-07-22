Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $14.20. Approximately 17,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,874,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
Comstock Resources Trading Up 4.2 %
The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.