Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $14.20. Approximately 17,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,874,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

