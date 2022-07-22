Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) CEO Michael Porcelain Buys 2,380 Shares

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) CEO Michael Porcelain purchased 2,380 shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $25,037.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,890.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Porcelain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Michael Porcelain purchased 6,250 shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $59,562.50.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $27.70.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $122.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.36%.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Noble Financial upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $179,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

