Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) COO Maria Hedden Purchases 4,640 Shares of Stock

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) COO Maria Hedden purchased 4,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $49,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $27.70.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $122.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comtech Telecommunications Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is -36.36%.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Noble Financial upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of Comtech Telecommunications

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Featured Stories

