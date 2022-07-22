Congress Park Capital LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Twitter by 37.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud purchased 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 569,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,737,324. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of TWTR opened at $39.52 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

