Congress Park Capital LLC Has $217,000 Stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 102,615 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

NCZ opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.68%.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.