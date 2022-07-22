Congress Park Capital LLC Invests $113,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $10.45 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.