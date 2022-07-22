ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of COP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.35. The company had a trading volume of 89,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090,930. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

