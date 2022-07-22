Contentos (COS) Price Tops $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

Contentos (COS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a total market cap of $31.22 million and $11.68 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Contentos has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,745.45 or 1.00004614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,103,235,873 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io.

Contentos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

