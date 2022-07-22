Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Gap Down to $10.34

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.34, but opened at $10.06. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 8,649 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Down 7.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.25% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

