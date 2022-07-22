Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.30

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.30 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.30 ($0.06), with a volume of 147803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.70 ($0.07).

Cora Gold Trading Up -2.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.91 million and a P/E ratio of -8.58.

Cora Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project comprising 5 contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 340 square kilometers located in the southern Mali.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cora Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cora Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.