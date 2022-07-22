CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Shares Up 32.1%

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP – Get Rating) shot up 32.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €2.35 ($2.37) and last traded at €2.14 ($2.16). 403,201 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €1.62 ($1.64).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($10.10) price objective on CORESTATE Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

CORESTATE Capital Stock Up 32.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.48. The company has a market capitalization of $73.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36.

CORESTATE Capital Company Profile

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

