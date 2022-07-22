Cormark Weighs in on Rogers Communications’ FY2022 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.91. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.62 billion.

