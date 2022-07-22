Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 33,514 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,229 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 33,514 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 1.0% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $25,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Netflix by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Netflix by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.48. The company had a trading volume of 271,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,553,114. The company has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.17.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

