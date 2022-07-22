Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys 1,674 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.89.

SPOT stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.35. 44,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,617. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.10. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.50. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

