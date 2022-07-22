Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys 321,274 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 1,060.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,274 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $12,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Snap by 27.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Snap by 17.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Performance

Snap stock traded down $6.21 on Friday, reaching $10.14. 7,492,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,194,058. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Snap to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $7,312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,327,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,589,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $479,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,415,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,925,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $7,312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,327,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,589,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,520,386 shares of company stock worth $41,751,856 over the last three months.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

