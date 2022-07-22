Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $108.97 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,672 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 4.3% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $108,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,165 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,484.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI traded down $10.38 on Friday, hitting $778.82. 4,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,835. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $722.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $947.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.04 and a beta of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.